U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgage rates hit 16-month lows - Freddie Mac

May 23 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to their lowest levels in 16 months in step with lower U.S. bond yields amid worries about trade tension between China and the United States, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.06% in the week ended May 23, down 1 basis point from the week before, while the average 15-year mortgage rate was 3.51%, 2 basis points lower from the previous week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)