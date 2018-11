NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined as bond yields fell last week before they turned higher this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Borrowing costs on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held home loan type in the United States, averaged 4.83 percent in the week ended Nov. 1, down from 4.86 percent a week ago, the mortgage finance agency said.