U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to 13-month low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 13-month lows in step with lower bond yields due to worries about a slowing economy, solid investor demand for debt supply and Brexit, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.31 percent in the week ended March 14, which was the lowest level since 4.22 percent in the week of Feb. 1, 2018. This was below the 4.41 percent the week before, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)