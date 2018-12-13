Bonds News
December 13, 2018

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 3-month low - Freddie Mac



NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages decreased to their lowest levels since mid-September in line with lower U.S. bond yields due to worries about slowing U.S. economic growth, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.63 percent in the week ended Dec. 13, which was the lowest since they averaged 4.60 percent in the week of Sept. 13. Last week, they averaged 4.75 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

