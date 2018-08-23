FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 4-month low - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest level in about four months as benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a six-week low this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year home loan rates averaged 4.51 percent in the week ended Aug. 23, which was the lowest since 4.47 percent in the week of April 19. A week ago, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.53 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

