U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 4-month low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest level in about four months as benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a six-week low this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year home loan rates averaged 4.51 percent in the week ended Aug. 23, which was the lowest since 4.47 percent in the week of April 19. A week ago, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.53 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)