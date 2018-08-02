FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:19 PM / in 32 minutes

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 7-week high - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to their highest levels in seven weeks, in step with bond yields which rose on worries about the federal government’s growing debt load, data from Freddie Mac showed on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.60 percent in the week ended Aug. 2, up from 4.54 percent the week before and the highest since 4.62 percent in week of June 14, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said.

Back in May, 30-year home loan rates averaged 4.66 percent, the highest since the week of May 5, 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

