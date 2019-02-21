U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit fresh 1-year low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages declined to a fresh 12-month low, raising expectations that lower borrowing costs would bolster the spring home sales season, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.35 percent in the week ended Feb. 21, which was the lowest level since 4.32 percent in the week of Feb. 8, 2018. This was below the 4.37 percent the previous week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)