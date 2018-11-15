U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold at 7-1/2 year peak - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages held steady at a 7-1/2 year high in the latest week as bond yields stabilized on safe-haven demand for Treasuries and weaker oil prices, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Borrowing costs on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held home loan type in the United States, averaged 4.94 percent in the week ended Nov. 15. They matched the levels last seen in March 2011 for a second week, the mortgage finance agency said.