FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post 7-year high - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages recorded seven-year highs even as Treasury yields have retreated from their multi-year peaks due to worries about U.S.-China trade tension and concerns about Italy and Turkey, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.66 percent in the week ended May 24, which was the highest level since the week of May 5, 2011. A week earlier, 30-year rates averaged 4.61 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.