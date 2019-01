NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages remained unchanged for a third straight week, holding at their lowest level since April and which is seen supportive for the housing market, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.45 percent in the week ended Jan. 24, unchanged from a week earlier but higher than 4.15 percent from a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)