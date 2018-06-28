U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls for second week - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell for a second straight week as bond yields declined on investor anxiety about the trade conflict between China and the United States, data from Freddie Mac released on Thursday showed.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.55 percent in the week ended June 28, down from 4.57 percent the prior week. Last month, 30-year home loan rates averaged 4.66 percent, which was the highest since the week of May 5, 2011, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)