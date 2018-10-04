U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge down - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages edged down as longer-dated bond yields had retreated on curve-flattening trades following the Federal Reserve’s widely expected rate increase last week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Borrowing costs on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held home loan type in the United States, averaged 4.71 percent in the week ended Oct. 4, which was a tad lower than 4.72 percent the week before, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)