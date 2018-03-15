U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall first time since Dec - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell for the first time since December in step with a decline in Treasury yields due to reduced expectations that domestic inflation is accelerating, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.44 percent in the week ended March 15, down from previous week’s 4.46 percent which was the highest since January 2014. A year ago, they averaged 4.30 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)