FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall first time since Dec - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell for the first time since December in step with a decline in Treasury yields due to reduced expectations that domestic inflation is accelerating, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.44 percent in the week ended March 15, down from previous week’s 4.46 percent which was the highest since January 2014. A year ago, they averaged 4.30 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.