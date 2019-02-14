U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to 12-month low -Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to a 12-month low in step with lower U.S. bond yields on signs of slowing economic growth and the view inflation would remain muted, Freddie Mac data released on Thursday showed.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.37 percent in the week ended Feb. 14, which was the lowest level since 4.32 percent in the week of Feb. 8, 2018. This was lower than the 4.41 percent the week before, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)