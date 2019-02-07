U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 10-month low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to a 10-month low in step with lower U.S. bond yields, prompted by concerns about weakening domestic growth and the Federal Reserve signaling it would pause with raising interest rates, Freddie Mac data released on Thursday showed.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.41 percent in the week ended Feb. 7, which was the lowest level since 4.40 percent in the week of April 5, 2018. This was lower than 4.46 percent last week, but higher than 4.32 percent a year earlier, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)