June 7, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit 7-week low -Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to a seven-week low in the latest week even as bond yields have risen on reduced worries about the political turmoil in Italy and Spain, data from Freddie Mac released on Thursday showed.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.54 percent in the week ended June 7, lower than the 4.56 percent the week before. Two weeks ago, the 30-year home loan rates averaged 4.66 percent, which was the highest since the week of May 5, 2011, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

