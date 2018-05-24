U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post 7-year high - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages recorded seven-year highs even as Treasury yields have retreated from their multi-year peaks due to worries about U.S.-China trade tension and concerns about Italy and Turkey, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.66 percent in the week ended May 24, which was the highest level since the week of May 5, 2011. A week earlier, 30-year rates averaged 4.61 percent, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)