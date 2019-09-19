Bonds News
September 5, 2019 / 2:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post biggest jump since Oct - Freddie Mac

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages recorded their steepest weekly increase since October in response to higher bond yields amid reduced worries about U.S.-China trade tensions, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The interest rates on 30-year mortgages averaged 3.73% in the week ended Sept. 19, up from 3.56% the week before but down from 4.65% a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said.

Two week earlier, they stood at 3.49%, their lowest level since October 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
