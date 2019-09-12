Bonds News
September 12, 2019 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from near 3-year lows - Freddie Mac

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed from their lowest level in nearly three years in line with a jump in bond yields tied to lessening worries about U.S.-China trade tensions, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The interest rates on 30-year mortgages averaged 3.56% in the week ended Sept. 12, up from 3.49% the week before - which was their lowest level since October 2016. A year earlier, they averaged 4.60%, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
