July 12, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise in a month - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages edged up in the latest week, rising for the first time in a month, as U.S. bond yields remained in a tight range amid trade concerns between China and the United States, data from Freddie Mac showed on Thursday.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.53 percent in the week ended July 12, up from 4.52 percent the week before, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said.

Back in May, 30-year home loan rates averaged 4.66 percent, which was the highest since the week of May 5, 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

