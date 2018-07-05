FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since April - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to their lowest since mid-April in step with lower bond yields due to worries about the trade friction between United States and its major trade partners, data from Freddie Mac released on Thursday showed.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.52 percent in the week ended July 5, down from 4.55 percent the previous week and which was the lowest since 4.47 percent in week of April 19, the U.S. mortgage finance agency said.

Back in May, 30-year home loan rates averaged 4.66 percent, which was the highest since the week of May 5, 2011.

Reporting by Richard Leong

