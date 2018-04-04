Motorists logged more miles on U.S. roads in January versus last year - DOT

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) -

* Motorists traveled 0.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in January compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Motorists logged 245.5 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in January, up from 244.6 billion miles a year prior, DOT data showed.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016,

* Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)