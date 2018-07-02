U.S. motor travel fell by 0.2 percent in April - DOT

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) -

* Motorists drove 0.2 percent less miles on U.S. roads and highways in April compared to last year, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Travel for the month is estimated to be 272.4 billion vehicle miles, DOT says, down from 272.9 billion miles last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.2 percent, or 2 billion miles, DOT says.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

* Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)