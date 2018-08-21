U.S. motor travel rose 0.3 pct in June compared to last year -DOT

Aug 21 (Reuters) -

* Motorists traveled 0.3 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in June compared with last year, data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows.

* Travel for the month is estimated to be 281.4 billion vehicle miles, DOT says, up from 280.5 billion miles last year.

* The seasonally adjusted vehicle miles traveled for May is 269.2 billion miles, a 0.9 percent increase over last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.3 percent, or 5.2 billion miles, DOT says.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

* Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand.