September 17, 2018 / 6:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says drivers increased mileage by 0.3 percent in July

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Motorists traveled 0.3 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in July compared with a year earlier, data released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows. * Travel for the month was estimated to be 288.1 billion vehicle miles, the department said, up from 287.3 billion miles last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.3 percent, or 5.1 billion miles, the department said. * U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Paul Simao)

