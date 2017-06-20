U.S. CFTC poised to lose sole Democratic commissioner Bowen in coming months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. derivatives regulator is about to lose its sole Democratic commissioner in the coming months, with Sharon Bowen announcing on Tuesday she intends to step down.

Bowen announced her plans at a public meeting on Tuesday, saying she will try to time her departure around when the U.S. Senate confirms another Commodity Futures Trading Commission member nominated by President Donald Trump.

Trump has thus far nominated three new Republican members of the CFTC, including its Acting Chairman Chris Giancarlo. He will need to nominate two Democrats to round out the five-member panel.