U.S. stock funds post largest two-week inflow since '16

By David Randall NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Investors raced into the U.S. stock market last week by sending the largest net inflows into domestic stock and exchange-traded funds since March, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. Domestic stocks funds took in nearly $11.7 billion in net assets, nearly double the inflows of the week before. With nearly $17.9 billion in inflows, the past two weeks combined for the largest two-week push into the U.S. stock market since December 2016 and helped send the benchmark S&P 500 index to record highs. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 17% for the year to date, largely due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year. Despite the prospect of lower interest rates, bond funds continued to garner assets. Taxable and municipal debt funds pulled in $7.9 billion last week, continuing a streak that has brought in $201.7 billion into the category since the beginning of the year. World stock funds, meanwhile, lost $1.5 billion in assets, bringing the category's year to date loss to nearly $9.7 billion in assets. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: 6/19/20 6/12/20 6/5/201 5/29/20 5/22/20 19 19 9 19 19 Equity 10,124 5,040 -9,636 -5,132 4,211 Domesti 11,679 6,195 -8,210 -4,684 4,003 c World -1,555 -1,156 -1,427 -449 208 Hybrid -156 -1,282 -1,017 -1,191 -736 Bond 7,943 11,942 4,614 3,097 4,492 Taxable 6,353 10,661 3,154 1,552 2,374 Municip 1,590 1,281 1,460 1,545 2,117 al Commodity 389 317 681 157 178 Total 18,300 16,017 -5,359 -3,068 8,145 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Susan Thomas)