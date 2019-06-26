Market News
June 26, 2019 / 3:35 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

U.S. stock funds post largest two-week inflow since '16

David Randall

3 Min Read

    By David Randall
    NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Investors raced into the U.S.
stock market last week by sending the largest net inflows into
domestic stock and exchange-traded funds since March, according
to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
    Domestic stocks funds took in nearly $11.7 billion in net
assets, nearly double the inflows of the week before. 
    With nearly $17.9 billion in inflows, the past two weeks
combined for the largest two-week push into the U.S. stock
market since December 2016 and helped send the benchmark S&P 500
index to record highs. 
    The S&P 500 index is up nearly 17% for the year to date,
largely due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut
interest rates later this year. 
    Despite the prospect of lower interest rates, bond funds
continued to garner assets. Taxable and municipal debt funds
pulled in $7.9 billion last week, continuing a streak that has
brought in $201.7 billion into the category since the beginning
of the year. 
    World stock funds, meanwhile, lost $1.5 billion in assets,
bringing the category's year to date loss to nearly $9.7 billion
in assets. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: 
    
    
                     6/19/20  6/12/20  6/5/201  5/29/20  5/22/20
                          19       19        9       19       19
 Equity               10,124    5,040   -9,636   -5,132    4,211
            Domesti   11,679    6,195   -8,210   -4,684    4,003
            c                                            
            World     -1,555   -1,156   -1,427     -449      208
 Hybrid                 -156   -1,282   -1,017   -1,191     -736
 Bond                  7,943   11,942    4,614    3,097    4,492
            Taxable    6,353   10,661    3,154    1,552    2,374
            Municip    1,590    1,281    1,460    1,545    2,117
            al                                           
 Commodity               389      317      681      157      178
 Total                18,300   16,017   -5,359   -3,068    8,145
 

    

 (Reporting by David Randall
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below