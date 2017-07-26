FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. taxable bond funds attract most cash in 2 years -ICI
July 26, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. taxable bond funds attract most cash in 2 years -ICI

3 Min Read

    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors darted
into taxable bonds for a 33rd straight week, injecting the most
cash into the category since June 2015, Investment Company
Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday.
    Nearly $12.8 billion flowed into the taxable bond mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended July 19,
according to ICI, reinforcing a strong investor preference for
debt despite low yields and uncertainty over central bank
policy.
    By contrast, domestic stock funds posted their fifth
successive week of withdrawals, returning $4.5 billion to
investors. Non-domestic funds attracted $7.5 billion, the trade
group said.
    Funds focused on stocks in the United States have been less
popular than their internationally focused counterparts in 22 of
29 weeks this year, the data shows.
    Jeremy Schwartz, director of research at WisdomTree Asset
Management Inc, said stocks are a more appealing value
than bonds but that investors' desire to cut risk is driving
them to bonds.
    "Markets are expensive compared to history. Bonds are much
more expensive compared to history," said Schwartz.
    "Demographics are dominating these allocations."
    Investors in target-date funds and other professionally
managed accounts typically move to more bond-heavy portfolios as
they near retirement. Separate ICI data shows bond holdings
increase as people leave jobs and roll over assets from
employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement accounts to individual
retirement accounts.
    Yet the U.S. 10-year debt benchmark has not
delivered a yield above 3 percent in more than three years and
investors continue to debate whether inflation is robust enough
to support a goal by the Federal Reserve to continue raising
U.S. interest rates and to start unwinding its $4.5 trillion
cache of Treasury bonds and other assets.
    Commodity funds, including those invested in precious
metals, posted $1 billion in withdrawals, their largest outflows
since December 2016, ICI said. Higher bond yields hurt demand
for gold, which does not pay a yield.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of
dollars):
               7/19    7/12      7/5     6/28  6/21/2017
 Equity       2,976   3,018   -6,478    2,143        684
 -Domestic   -4,542  -2,118  -11,551   -4,571     -7,876
 -World       7,518   5,136    5,073    6,714      8,560
 Hybrid        -664    -688     -481     -614       -488
 Bond        13,599   4,780    5,825    5,404      6,313
 -Taxable    12,799   4,438    6,072    4,460      5,391
 -Municipal     801     341     -248      943        922
 Commodity   -1,014    -249     -583      394         90
 Total       14,898   6,861   -1,718    7,327      6,600
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)

