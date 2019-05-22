Investors continue four-week retreat from U.S. stock market

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Investors continued a four-week long retreat from the U.S. stock market last week by unloading a net of nearly $9.6 billion in assets from domestic mutual and exchange-traded funds, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The nearly $9.6 billion in outflows came on the heels of a $10.1 billion decline in net assets from the week before, prolonging a streak in which investors have sold into a rising stock market. For the year to date, the benchmark S&P 500 is up 14%, thanks to the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its pace of interest rate hikes. Yet signs that the trade war between the United States and China - the world's two largest economies - could continue has made investors increasingly skittish that the stock market rally could be slowing. Since January, investors have pulled a net of nearly $40 billion out of domestic stock funds. Taxable and municipal bond funds, meanwhile, have grabbed slightly more than $168 billion in new assets over the same time, including approximately $1.6 billion in new assets last week. World stock funds lost approximately $1.8 billion in net assets last week, a reversal of the roughly $1.8 billion the category pulled in the week before. For the year to date, world stock funds have dropped $5.3 billion in net assets. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: 5/15/19 5/8/19 5/1/19 4/24/19 4/17/19 Equity -11,399 -8,306 -5,954 -16,194 4,545 Domestic -9,570 -10,163 -5,178 -7,241 3,993 World -1,828 1,856 -775 -8,953 552 Hybrid -983 -834 -2,474 -131 -976 Bond 1,681 7,593 9,129 9,981 8,809 Taxable -138 5,261 6,988 7,597 7,559 Munis 1,819 2,331 2,141 2,384 1,250 Commodity -720 -748 -192 -342 -101 Total -11,421 -2,296 509 -6,687 12,276 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)