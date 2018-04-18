TABLE-Easing trade fears spur demand for U.S. stock funds

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Waning trade-war fears drove fast-money investors back into the market, helping U.S.-based stock funds net cash for the first time in four weeks, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based equity funds collected $5.2 billion in new cash during the seven days ended April 11, according to the trade group, following three weeks of punishing withdrawals of tens of billions of dollars. More than $6.2 billion of cash moved into exchange-traded funds, which are used heavily by quick-traded institutional investors. That was slightly offset by more than $1 billion pulled from mutual funds favored by buy-and-hold retail investors, ICI data showed. During the week, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs, giving succor to investors worried about a clash between the world's two biggest economies. Investors are looking ahead to strong profit results expected from an earnings season now underway. "We're going to see rising corporate earnings, and the economy is certainly humming," said Rick Platte, chief investment officer of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages Ave Maria Mutual Funds. "It seems like corporations are optimistic. Consumers, generally, are optimistic." Some $6.5 billion poured into bond funds during the same weekly period, representing the largest haul for those funds in four weeks, according to ICI. The data revealed a move to take more risk in bonds as well. Demand for relatively low-risk municipal bond funds, backed by government debt, sank to $696 million of withdrawals, the most that has been pulled from those products since January 2017, ICI said. Earlier data for the same week from Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit showed strong demand during the week for corporate bonds, including riskier high-yield debt. Funds invested in commodities, such as gold, took in $1.1 billion during the seven-day period, their best showing in 11 weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars): 4/11 4/4 3/28 3/21 3/14 Equity 5,213 -4,499 -11,676 -13,766 25,210 Domestic 3,776 -6,016 -12,377 -17,107 19,062 World 1,437 1,517 701 3,341 6,148 Hybrid -1,099 -930 -1,314 151 -611 Bond 6,448 2,943 263 5,315 8,444 Taxable 7,144 3,053 137 4,546 7,741 Municipal -696 -110 126 769 703 Commodity 1,120 547 -332 938 30 Total 11,683 -1,939 -13,059 -7,363 33,072 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)