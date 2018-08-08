TABLE-ETF investors bought into tech dip in latest week -ICI

By James Thorne NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investors in equity exchange-traded funds took advantage of a dip spurred by drops in prominent technology stocks during the most recent week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Domestic equity ETFs brought in $4.7 billion, while world equity ETFs attracted $403 million, according to ICI data collected over the week ended Aug. 1. U.S. stock markets were rattled during the period by a selloff in prominent tech stocks, such as Facebook and Netflix. Mutual fund investors, however, pulled more than $8 billion out of equity funds in the period - the largest withdrawal in a month. Mutual funds have posted outflows for the past 16 consecutive weeks. "Conventional wisdom suggests investors should be positive on stocks. We're in positive territory for this year, earnings are very strong. It's arguably a good environment for investing," said Kristina Hooper, global market strategist at Invesco in New York. "But I think there's this loss of confidence that's impacting investors with a longer time horizon." Both ETF and mutual fund investors showed demand for bond funds, adding $5.9 billion and extending a streak of inflows since February. Tax-free municipal bonds took in $164 million, the smallest weekly amount since early May. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/1 7/25 7/18 7/11 7/3 Equity -3,011 419 1,492 -3,155 -10,587 Domestic -2,130 523 1,297 -1,546 -11,376 World -881 -105 195 -1,609 789 Hybrid -2,268 -1,165 -1,829 -1,048 -2,552 Bond 5,859 4,417 8,660 7,445 4,591 Taxable 5,694 3,817 6,894 6,416 4,235 Municipal 164 600 1,765 1,028 356 Commodity -101 164 -308 101 -1,027 Total 477 3,834 8,014 3,343 -9,575 (Reporting by James Thorne, editing by G Crosse)