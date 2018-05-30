TABLE-Inflows to equity funds slide over 50 pct vs prior week -ICI

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. investors put approximately $4 billion into equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the week ending May 23, a decline of more than 50 percent from the previous week, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute (ICI). The declines were widespread, with contributions to U.S. stock funds dropping by 44 percent, while inflows into world equity funds slid by 72 percent. Inflows to bond funds were largely steady, with $5.2 billion in new investor contributions, up about $100 million from the week before. The declines in equity fund inflows came in a week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a two-month high and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks hit a record high for four straight sessions after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the United States and China had put the prospect of a trade war "on hold." For the year to date, the Dow is down about 0.5 percent, while the MSCI World Stock index is down 0.2 percent. While investor demand for U.S. equities has waned, corporations are making up the difference. U.S. companies announced $183.4 billion in share buybacks during the most recent earnings season, according to TrimTabs Investment Research, the second-most on record. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/23 5/16 5/9 5/2 4/25 Equity 4,007 8,394 2,040 -2,457 -879 Domestic 3,365 6,066 1,302 -2,992 -3,777 World 642 2,329 738 535 2,898 Hybrid -807 -866 -788 -887 -633 Bond 5,206 5,177 2,735 3,477 2,264 Taxable 5,021 4,727 2,383 3,640 2,360 Municipal 185 450 352 -163 -96 Commodity -73 -281 242 -82 508 Total 8,334 12,425 4,229 51 1,259 (Reporting by David Randall, editing by G Crosse)