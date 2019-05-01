TABLE-Investors retreat from U.S. stock market despite record highs

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Investors pulled slightly more than $7.2 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, ending a two-week streak of inflows into domestic stock funds, according to data released by the Investment Company Institute on Wednesday. The move came amid a rally that pushed the S&P 500 up to two new record highs last week, extending a surge that has lifted the benchmark index up nearly 18% since the start of the year as investors price in the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate of interest rate hikes. Despite those gains, investors have largely moved away from the U.S. stock market. Since the start of the year, domestic funds have lost a total of nearly $14.7 billion in outflows, according to ICI data. Bond funds, meanwhile, continued to bring in new assets. Investors sent nearly $10 billion into taxable and municipal debt funds last week, the largest push into the sector since the $11.2 billion garnered in the week that ended April 3. Since the start of the year, bond funds have amassed nearly $150 billion in new inflows, according to ICI data. World stock funds shed nearly $9 billion in outflows, the largest retreat from the category since the $9.3 billion lost during the final week of December. For the year to date, investors have now pulled slightly more than $4.5 billion out of world stock funds. World stocks, excluding the United States, have gained 12.3% over that time. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/24 4/17 4/10 4/3 3/27 Equity -16,195 4,542 5,811 -7,496 -11,085 Domestic -7,240 3,993 6,210 -7,465 -10,896 World -8,955 549 -400 -31 -190 Hybrid -131 -976 -122 -3,575 -199 Bond 9,976 8,809 7,824 11,265 7,884 Taxable 7,592 7,559 6,686 9,773 5,528 Municipal 2,384 1,250 1,138 1,492 2,356 Commodity -342 -101 -286 -983 141 Total -6,692 12,273 13,227 -789 -3,259 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)