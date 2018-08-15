Bonds News
August 15, 2018

TABLE-U.S. fund investors move cash to foreign stocks, most since May -ICI

James Thorne

    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors turned up
demand for bonds and global equities during the most recent
week, but pulled back from domestic stocks, Investment Company
Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday.
    Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus
on international stocks brought in $1.74 billion, the most since
May, according to ICI data collected over the week ended Aug. 8.
    But risk appetite did not extend to domestic equity funds,
which posted $3.4 billion in withdrawals, the largest week of
outflows in a month, according to the trade group.
    Investors instead accelerated a march into bond funds,
shifting $6.14 billion into taxable bond funds and $723 million
to municipal bond funds. 
    "Fixed income on a relative basis has actually become fairly
attractive," said Fritz Folts, chief investment strategist at
3EDGE Asset Management in Boston.
    "The strength of the dollar can allow long-term yields to
remain stable for a while."
    During the week, investors wrestled with an intensifying
dispute between the United States and China as well as Turkey,
while strong corporate earnings helped lift Wall Street stock
indexes. 
    Apple Inc last week became the first publicly
traded company with a market capitalization exceeding $1
trillion. 
    So far this year, U.S.-based bond funds have collected an
estimated $167 billion in cash deposits, while demand for
equities is negative over that same period, ICI data showed. 
    Weekly demand for commodity funds was the weakest in more
than a month, with investors pulling out $450 million. The
strong dollar and negative momentum have made commodities less
attractive, Folts said.
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
               8/8     8/1     7/25    7/18    7/11
 Equity        -1,666  -3,011  419     1,494   -3,155
    Domestic   -3,407  -2,130  524     1,300   -1,546
    World      1,741   -881    -105    195     -1,609
 Hybrid        -1,447  -2,268  -1,165  -1,829  -1,048
 Bond          6,857   5,846   4,417   8,660   7,445
    Taxable    6,135   5,682   3,817   6,894   6,416
    Municipal  723     164     600     1,765   1,028
 Commodity     -450    -101    164     -308    101
 Total         3,294   465     3,835   8,016   3,343
 
