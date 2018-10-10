TABLE-U.S. bond funds attract most cash in three weeks -ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors steered cash into bonds during the most recent week, taking advantage of the higher returns made possible by a selloff in debt markets, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based bond funds attracted $6.5 billion during the week ended Oct 3, marking the largest figure in three weeks and a 33rd straight week of positive net sales for that category, the trade group said. Stock funds, by contrast, counted $4.3 billion in withdrawals, the most in four weeks. The ICI data covers a week that ended with Treasury yields recording their biggest one-day rise since 2016 after strong U.S. jobs data. Rising wages support a case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in December - and next year, too - to head off inflationary pressures. Yet bond yields are a good predictor of their eventual returns and higher returns are likely to draw more investors to the asset, potentially at the expense of stocks. Within equities, trends also reversed during the recent week, ICI data showed. Investors pulled cash from domestic stock funds - and added to their internationally focused counterparts - for the first time in three weeks. So far this year, U.S. stocks have dramatically surpassed the negative return of their counterparts in international developed and emerging markets. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 has returned 5.8 percent this year, including dividends. MSCI's broad developed markets index is down 5.5 percent and its emerging markets benchmark is off nearly 13 percent by the same "total return" measure, which includes dividends. The end of the third quarter offers investors new data on the health of the U.S. market's near-decade long rally, with corporate results due in the coming weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/3 9/26 9/19 9/12 9/5 Equity -4,284 -1,182 10,193 -3,371 -5,551 Domestic -4,808 930 10,544 -3,829 -7,009 World 524 -2,112 -351 458 1,458 Hybrid -2,100 -1,767 -1,299 -1,673 -1,754 Bond 6,525 1,702 4,339 7,188 3,510 Taxable 6,527 2,087 4,223 7,158 3,506 Municipal -2 -385 116 30 4 Commodity -188 253 -91 -57 -411 Total -47 -994 13,142 2,088 -4,205 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)