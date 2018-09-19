U.S. mutual fund, ETF investors dump domestic stocks as trade talks intensify -ICI

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors pulled money out of domestic stocks for a third consecutive week as a new round of trade talks intensified, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. Mutual fund and ETF investors yanked more than $3.8 billion from domestic stock funds during the week ended Sept. 12, while U.S. taxable bond mutual and exchange-traded funds attracted over $7 billion, the trade group said. During the latest reporting week, the Trump administration reached out to China for a new round of trade talks as it prepared to activate punitive U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Investors have fled into U.S. taxable bond mutual funds and ETFs for much of 2018 as trade talks, interest-rate hikes and lofty equity prices have resulted in funds being invested in safer Treasury and high-quality investment-grade securities. Commodity funds, including those invested in gold, recorded $57 million in withdrawals. It is the seventh week of outflows for those products and comes as a rising dollar this year has hurt demand for gold, which is priced in dollars. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/12 9/5 8/29 8/22 8/15 Equity -3,371 -5,551 -570 3,028 778 Domestic -3,830 -7,011 -413 1,415 11 World 459 1,461 -158 1,613 767 Hybrid -1,691 -1,762 -1,362 -1,485 -1,475 Bond 7,206 3,519 4,414 4,597 1,675 Taxable 7,177 3,515 4,141 4,066 1,013 Municipal 30 4 273 531 662 Commodity -57 -411 -388 -532 -674 Total 2,088 -4,204 2,094 5,607 305 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by James Dalgleish)