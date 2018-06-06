U.S. stock funds net cash for fourth straight week -ICI

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors socked away $5.4 billion in equities during the latest week as desire for bonds slipped, data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed on Wednesday. Equity funds based in the United States took in cash for a fourth straight week, according to the trade group, in the seven days through May 30. Bond funds pulled in $2.2 billion, the least in nine weeks. Stocks are modestly positive so far this year, while many U.S. bond funds have turned in negative results, under pressure on fears that economic growth momentum may be slowing or that inflation could force a quick withdrawal of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. "Demand for equity funds has remained strong but increased market volatility is likely to send investors to income oriented products for downside protection," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund research at CFRA. Domestic stock funds took in $4.7 billion, while equity funds focused abroad yielded just $734 million, weaker than their $4.4 billion average so far this year, according to the data. Economic growth expectations have slipped further in Europe and emerging markets than in the United States. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/30 5/23 5/16 5/9 5/2/2018 Equity 5,435 3,994 8,394 2,040 -2,457 Domestic 4,701 3,352 6,066 1,302 -2,992 World 734 642 2,329 738 535 Hybrid -642 -807 -866 -788 -887 Bond 2,241 5,206 5,177 2,735 3,477 Taxable 1,580 5,021 4,727 2,383 3,640 Municipal 661 185 450 352 -163 Commodity 125 -73 -281 242 -82 Total 7,159 8,320 12,425 4,229 50 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)