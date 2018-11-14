U.S.-based fund investors test waters in bond market -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors tip-toed back into world debt markets one week after fleeing bonds at the fastest pace since 2013, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI). U.S.-based bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $777 million during the week ended November 7, compared to withdrawals of $18.6 billion the week prior, the trade group said. The shift is largely due to the fact that a sharp rise in interest rates this year has petered out in recent weeks, pushing investors to reconsider buying bonds as stocks grew more volatile. Demand for municipal funds, however, remained negative for a seventh straight week. The typically steady U.S. municipal bond market has seen continuous fund outflows, weaker prices and rising supply in recent weeks, coupled with an expected bump in year-end tax-loss selling. Equity funds based in the United States, meanwhile, recorded $151 million in withdrawals, after two straight weeks taking in cash, ICI said. Funds focused on shares abroad attracted $3.8 billion while domestic-oriented equity products saw withdrawals of a roughly equal amount. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 11/7 10/31 10/24 10/17 10/10/2018 Equity -151 5,642 3,054 -12,822 -2,542 Domestic -3,972 6,377 4,012 -14,426 -3,044 World 3,820 -735 -958 1,605 502 Hybrid -2,990 -3,438 -2,215 -2,574 -1,812 Bond 777 -18,600 -7,043 -5,637 -7,137 Taxable 1,686 -17,404 -6,865 -4,327 -5,484 Municipal -909 -1,196 -179 -1,310 -1,653 Commodity -72 43 344 211 138 Total -2,436 -16,353 -5,860 -20,821 -11,352 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)