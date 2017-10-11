U.S. bond funds attract $12.4 bln in week ended Oct. 4 -ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Investors' insatiable appetite for yield showed no letup in the week ended Oct. 4, with about $12.4 billion in net new cash flowing into U.S. bond funds, nearly double the amount the previous week, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. Bond funds posted an estimated inflow of $12.4 billion for the latest week, compared with estimated inflow of $6.69 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond funds saw estimated inflows of $12.13 billion, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $263 million, the trade group said. In comparison, equity funds had estimated outflows of $3.52 billion for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $6.79 billion in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows of $5.93 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $2.41 billion. "We've been attracting flows because of our consistent returns and performance relative to other funds - and investors need income more than ever," said Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Investments' global chief investment officer. In fact, Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an $8 billion intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 98 percent of its rivals over three and five years, according to Morningstar, had net inflows of $219 million in September and has experienced positive flows for 45 consecutive months, Guggenheim said. For their part, commodity funds - which are ETFs that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures - had estimated outflows of $357 million for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $861 million in the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/4/17 9/27/17 9/20/17 9/13/17 9/6/17 Equity -3,519 -6,792 1,006 5,003 -231 Domestic -5,931 -9,353 -2,137 2,096 -2,937 World 2,413 2,561 3,143 2,907 2,707 Hybrid -1,295 -1,077 901 -903 -1,186 Bond 12,397 6,690 11,083 9,538 6,442 Taxable 12,134 5,947 10,171 8,630 5,915 Municipal 263 743 911 908 527 Commodity -357 861 -134 125 980 Total 7,227 -317 12,856 13,763 6,006 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)