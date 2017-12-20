U.S. domestic stock funds enjoy second straight week of inflows -ICI

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors put more money to work in domestic stocks for the second consecutive week, as the Republican tax overhaul added fuel to a month-long equities rally, according to Investment Company Institute (ICI) data on Wednesday. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $5.34 billion in the seven days through Dec. 13, according to the trade group, as the market is poised to close a ninth straight year with strong gains. The S&P 500 has climbed about 4.5 percent since mid-November, led by a rally in sectors such as transport, banks and others that are expected to benefit most from lower taxes. Both Republican-controlled Congressional chambers have approved the tax legislation, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it in the days ahead. "The effects of the tax cuts will be immediately accretive to corporate earnings which will support equity markets. Also, the tax package will be positive for growth in the real economy," said Alicia Levine, director of portfolio strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management in New York. Overall, equity funds had an estimated inflow of $6.82 billion for the week, compared to estimated inflows of $8.61 billion a week ago. It was their fourth straight week of inflows, ICI said. World equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.48 billion. Hybrid funds, which invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated outflows of $1.41 billion, after estimated outflows of $2.14 billion the previous week. Bond funds had estimated inflows of $5.02 billion, after estimated inflows of $6.16 billion the previous week. Taxable ones had estimated inflows of $4.95 billion, and municipal funds had estimated inflows of $71 million. Commodity funds, or exchange-traded funds that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated inflows of $5 million for the week, after estimated inflows of $421 million in the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars): 12/13/17 12/6/17 11/29/17 11/21/17 11/15/17 Equity 6,815 8,612 3,129 5,026 -54 Domestic 5,336 5,961 -645 1,166 -4,214 World 1,480 2,652 3,775 3,860 4,160 Hybrid -1,415 -2,139 -652 -500 -359 Bond 5,018 6,156 6,537 6,900 1,468 Taxable 4,947 6,468 6,366 6,162 839 Municipal 71 -312 171 737 630 Commodity 5 421 -295 -39 136 Total 10,423 13,051 8,719 11,386 1,191 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)