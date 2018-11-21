U.S. fund withdrawals peter out in latest week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Investors appeared close to suspending their onslaught on U.S.-based stock and bond funds, nearly bringing an end to nearly two months of withdrawals during the latest week, Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed on Wednesday. Overall, U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $96 million in withdrawals during the week ended Nov. 14, according to the trade group, a close-to-flat result after seeing tens of billions of dollars bleed out since late September in eight straight weeks of withdrawals. Fears about the resilience of U.S. corporate profit growth in the face of tariffs and Federal Reserve rate hikes have kept pressure on both stocks and bonds in recent weeks. The average U.S.-based stock fund is down 5.6 percent this year while the typical bond fund has fallen 1.4 percent, according to Refinitiv's Lipper research service. Helping fund sales in the most recent week was a rebound in demand for domestic stock funds, which attracted $2.7 billion after withdrawals nearing $4 billion the prior week, ICI said. Weighing on stocks, oil prices saw their longest stretch of daily declines since 1984 on rising global supply and evidence of a slowing world economy. Apple Inc shares fell 10 percent as several suppliers to the company cut their forecasts. But some investors saw an opportunity to buy the dip in the equity market. Bond funds, which many investors expect to be a source of stability, continue to face withdrawals. More than $2.3 billion was pulled out of those products in the most recent week. Commodity funds, which invest in gold and other safe-haven assets, attracted $413 million, the most since April, according to the ICI. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 11/14 11/7 10/31 10/24 10/17/2018 Equity 3,970 -168 5,641 3,054 -12,822 Domestic 2,679 -3,971 6,376 4,012 -14,426 World 1,291 3,802 -735 -958 1,605 Hybrid -2,166 -2,990 -3,438 -2,215 -2,574 Bond -2,313 793 -18,605 -7,044 -5,636 Taxable -1,543 1,703 -17,409 -6,865 -4,326 Municipal -770 -909 -1,196 -179 -1,310 Commodity 413 -72 43 344 211 Total -96 -2,437 -16,359 -5,860 -20,820 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)