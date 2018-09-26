U.S. stock funds attract most cash since March -ICI

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors scrambled back into domestic stocks during the latest week, handing over the most cash to access that market since March, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stock funds took in $10.5 billion during the week ended Sept. 19, the largest haul since March, the trade group said. During the latest reporting week, tit-for-tat tariffs between the United States and China were viewed by investors as less damaging than expected. The Trump administration selected a lower-than-expected 10 percent tariff and excluded Apple Inc from the list of new levies. China's retaliation, meanwhile, only included $60 billion worth of U.S. goods and reduced the level of tariffs it would collect, convincing some that Beijing was running out of options to hit back. The activity within funds appeared to reveal a pent-up demand for risk-taking in U.S. markets, which have been clouded by mixed performance even as corporate profits hit record levels. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise nearly 23 percent in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while the index itself is up 9 percent year-to-date. Equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $12.7 billion during the latest week, offset only slightly by stock mutual funds' $2.5 billion in withdrawals, ICI said. ETFs are heavily trafficked by quick-trading investors while mutual funds are more exclusively used by long-term retail investors. U.S. investors' demand for stocks abroad, meanwhile, continues to wane, a casualty of the trade conflict and concerns about economic growth. Over the past 10 weeks, world stock funds have averaged just $474 million in cash deposits, compared to $3.1 billion on average before that this year, ICI data shows. Withdrawals were $351 million in the latest week. Bond funds remained popular, attracting $4.3 billion during the week as money chases yields plumped up by U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes. Debt funds have not posted a single week of net withdrawals since February, according to ICI. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/19 9/12 9/5 8/29 8/22 Equity 10,194 -3,371 -5,551 -570 3,028 Domestic 10,545 -3,830 -7,011 -413 1,415 World -351 459 1,461 -158 1,613 Hybrid -1,094 -1,691 -1,762 -1,362 -1,485 Bond 4,339 7,206 3,519 4,414 4,597 Taxable 4,223 7,177 3,515 4,141 4,066 Municipal 116 30 4 273 531 Commodity -104 -57 -411 -388 -532 Total 13,335 2,088 -4,204 2,094 5,607 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)