March 13, 2019 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. stock funds lose inflows as stock rally continues

David Randall

2 Min Read

    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investors ended their
longest buying streak since October by pulling money out of
domestic stock mutual fund and exchange-traded funds last week
on global concerns about economic growth in Europe, according to
Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday.
    Overall, U.S. investors pulled a net $2.64 billion out of
domestic stock funds during the week ended March 6, after
pumping in a net of $4 billion the week before.
    The shift pushed total net outflows from U.S. stock funds to
$13.5 billion over the nine full weeks of 2019 so far, despite a
broad market rally that has pushed the benchmark S&P 500
index up 12.3 percent for the year to date. 
    World stock funds lost a net of $1.13 billion for the week.
For the year to date, investors have sent a net of $8.5 billion
into stocks outside of the U.S. market. 
    Both taxable and municipal bond funds continued to attract
net inflows, of $6.05 billion combined, for the week. That was
about half of the inflows the week before.
     
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
                             3/6    2/27     2/20   2/13     2/6
 Equity                   -3,773   1,302     -204      8   1,269
                Domestic  -2,640   4,023      965   -153  -2,863
                World     -1,133  -2,721   -1,169    161   4,132
 Hybrid                   -1,267    -774     -858   -880     710
 Bond                      6,058  11,656    8,568  9,736  16,091
                Taxable    3,994   9,030    6,096  6,751  13,130
                Municipa   2,064   2,626    2,472  2,985   2,961
                l                                         
 Commodity                -1,152    -246     -133   -353    -621
 Total                      -135  11,939    7,373  8,511  17,449
 

 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Richard Chang)
