U.S. stock funds net largest gain since March '18

By David Randall NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. domestic stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds grabbed their largest net inflows since March 2018 last week as progress on trade talks between the United States and China pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to its best week of the year so far. Overall, investors sent a net of $12.8 billion into funds that hold U.S. stocks during the week ended March 13, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute, a trade group. That was a steep reversal from the week before, when investors pulled approximately $2.6 billion out of the category, and the largest inflow since the net of roughly $19 billion investors dropped into U.S. stock funds in the week that ended March 14 of 2018. The bullishness on U.S. stocks came amid a broad rally in the S&P 500 spurred by optimism for a breakthrough in the trade talks between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies. The S&P 500 gained 2.9 percent for the week, adding to a rally that has pushed the benchmark index up nearly 13 percent since the start of January. Even with the large net inflows last week, investors have pulled a net of approximately $746 million out of U.S. stock funds over the 10 full weeks of this year. World stock funds, meanwhile, posted a four-week losing streak by shedding a net of $517 million. For the full year to date, however, investors have sent a net of slightly more than $8 billion into the category. Bond funds continued their streak of positive inflows by pulling in a net of $11.3 billion last week. Investors have sent positive inflows into bond funds during every full week of the year, adding a net total of approximately $93.6 billion since the start of January. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/13/19 3/6/19 2/27/19 2/20/ 2/13/19 19 Equity 12,315 -3,739 1,302 -204 8 Domestic 12,833 -2,640 4,023 965 -153 World -517 -1,099 -2,721 -1,16 161 9 Hybrid -1,420 -1,267 -774 -858 -880 Bond 11,329 6,058 11,656 8,568 9,736 Taxable 8,814 3,994 9,030 6,096 6,751 Munis 2,515 2,064 2,626 2,472 2,985 Commodity 207 -1,152 -246 -133 -353 Total 22,431 -100 11,939 7,373 8,511 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Oatis)