March 27, 2019 / 4:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. stock funds post largest 2-week gain since Jan '18

David Randall

3 Min Read

    By David Randall
    NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. investors sent a net of
$1.5 billion into domestic equity mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds last week, capping the largest two-week
push into U.S. stocks since January 2018, according to data
released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. 
    The jump into U.S. stocks came amid one of the relatively
rare down weeks for the benchmark S&P 500 index this
year, which has jumped 11.4 percent since the start of January
as the Federal Reserve has slowed its pace of interest rate
hikes. The central bank said on Wednesday it does not anticipate
additional interest rate hikes this year due in part to signs of
an economic slowdown. 
    Overall, U.S. investors added a net of $14.2 billion into
domestic stock funds over the last two weeks, the most over a
two-week span since the net $17.4 billion invested in late
January 2018. Domestic stock funds have brought in a net of $715
million over the 11 full weeks of the year to date. 
    World stock funds, meanwhile, continued a five-week streak
of shedding assets, dropping a net of $3.6 billion last week.
The losses brought the net decline to $9.1 billion since the
week ended on Feb. 20. For the year to date, world stock funds
have brought in a net of $4.4 billion. 
    Bond funds overall added a net of $10.6 billion in assets
last week, continuing a streak of positive inflows over every
full week of 2019. Since the start of January, bond funds have
garnered a net of $104.1 billion. 
    
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):  
                 3/20     3/13     3/6     2/27     2/20
 Equity        -2,155   12,311  -3,739    1,302     -204
    Domestic    1,466   12,828  -2,640    4,023      965
    World      -3,621     -517  -1,099   -2,721   -1,169
 Hybrid          -634   -1,420  -1,267     -774     -858
 Bond          10,565   11,322   6,047   11,656    8,568
    Taxable     8,673    8,807   3,984    9,030    6,096
    Municipal   1,892    2,515   2,064    2,626    2,472
 Commodity        393      207  -1,152     -246     -133
 Total          8,169   22,420    -111   11,939    7,373
 
 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
