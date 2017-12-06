U.S. taxable bond funds bring in cash for 52 straight weeks -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. taxable bond funds likely marked a full year without a single week of withdrawals, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday, as cash glided into debt markets in search of both safety and better returns. The mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) pulled in $6.4 billion during the week ended Nov. 29, a 52nd consecutive week of inflows, according to the trade group. Flows into debt products came even as U.S. lawmakers appeared closer to passing a tax bill that could cut corporate rates, a prospect that has helped ignite further stock gains. The S&P 500 has gained 2.7 percent since Nov. 15, including dividends. Fund investors scarred by the 2007-2009 global financial crisis have been skeptical despite stocks rising for the better part of a decade, keeping extra money in cash and bonds. U.S. bond funds have taken in more than $2 for every $1 gathered by their equity counterparts this year, according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit. The taxable bond fund category includes U.S.-based funds that invest in low risk and low-yield government debt, such as Treasuries, as well as higher yielding but riskier bonds issued by companies. "They recognize they have a lot of equity risk in their portfolios," said Alex Healy, deputy chief investment officer of AlphaSimplex Group LLC. "We can't get used to equity markets going up and up and up." The risk is that investors build too much of a stake in interest rate-sensitive bonds. "It's one thing to be buying bonds when rates are at all-time highs," Healy said. "It's another thing to be buying when rates are at lows." Funds focused on stocks outside the United States also marked their 52nd consecutive week of inflows, taking in $3.8 billion during the week, according to the ICI. But demand for domestic stock funds ebbed, with those products posting outflows of $645 million, compared with inflows of $1.2 billion the week before, ICI said. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars): 11/29 11/21 11/15 11/8 11/1/2017 Equity 3,129 5,026 -54 2,851 -1,624 Domestic -645 1,166 -4,214 -3,660 -5,454 World 3,775 3,860 4,160 6,511 3,830 Hybrid -652 -500 -359 -373 -999 Bond 6,538 6,900 1,468 5,401 7,460 Taxable 6,369 6,162 839 4,499 7,234 Municipal 169 737 630 903 226 Commodity -295 -39 136 -153 -242 Total 8,720 11,386 1,191 7,727 4,595 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Susan Thomas)