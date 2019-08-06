U.S. natgas output, demand seen rising to record highs in 2019

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. dry natural gas production will rise to an all-time high of 91.03 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2019 from a record high of 83.39 bcfd last year, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

The latest August output projection for 2019 was down from EIA’s 91.35 bcfd forecast in July.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would rise to an all-time high of 84.65 bcfd in 2019 from a record-high 82.07 bcfd a year ago.

The 2019 demand projection in the August STEO report was up from EIA’s 84.59 bcfd forecast for the year in July. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)