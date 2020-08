U.S. natgas output, demand to fall from record highs due to coronavirus

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will drop in 2020 from record highs last year as coronavirus lockdowns cut economic activity and energy prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will drop to 88.65 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 84.02 bcfd in 2021 from the all-time high of 92.21 bcfd in 2019.

That would be the first annual decline in production since 2016 and the first time output falls for two years in a row since 2005.

If correct, the expected 4.6-bcfd plunge in production in 2021 would be the biggest year-over-year decline since 1983 when output fell by a record 4.7 bcfd. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)