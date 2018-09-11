U.S. natgas output, demand seen rising to record highs in 2018 -EIA

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. dry natural gas production should rise to an all-time high of 80.96 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2018 from 73.55 bcfd in 2017, according to the Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

The latest September output projection for 2018 was down from the EIA’s 81.10-bcfd forecast in August but would still easily top the current annual record high of 74.15 bcfd produced on average in 2015.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would rise to an all-time high of 79.81 bcfd in 2018 from 74.20 bcfd in 2017.

That 2018 demand projection in the September STEO report was up from EIA’s 79.57-bcfd forecast for the year in its August report and would top the current annual record high of 75.10 bcfd consumed on average in 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)