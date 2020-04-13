RPT-UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease on milder weather forecasts

Energy
U.S. natgas futures ease on milder weather forecasts

    April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on
Monday as forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand
over the next two weeks than previously expected offset data
showing output was slowing.
    Analysts also noted government travel and work restrictions
to slow the spread of the coronavirus were reducing commercial
and industrial demand as offices close and factories run at
lower capacities.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.9 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at
$1.724 per million British thermal units.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely. During the first week of
April, the front-month settled at its lowest since August 1995.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected
the coronavirus would cut U.S. gas consumption to 83.79 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 81.24 bcfd in 2021 from a
record 84.97 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual
decline in consumption since 2017 and the first time demand
falls for two consecutive years since 2006.
    Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020
 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher
than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming
months as the economy recovers once governments loosen travel
and work restrictions after slowing the spread of the
coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022
 for 25 days and over 2025 for 15 days.
    With warmer, spring-like weather coming, data provider
Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, would slip to 94.3 bcfd next week from an
average of 97.3 bcfd this week. That is lower than Refinitiv's
forecasts on Friday of 99.8 bcfd this week and 95.0 bcfd next
week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas
export plants (LNG) export plants eased to 7.8 bcfd on Sunday
from 8.1 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares
with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high
of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Production in the Lower 48 states eased to 93.4 bcfd on
Sunday from 93.6 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That
compares with 93.2 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of
96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                          April 3      March 27      April 3      average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +38            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             189            218          124          141          148
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              33             24           31          38            31
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             222            242          155          179          179
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.1           93.5         93.5        89.8          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.3          6.6          7.9          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.8           99.7        100.1        97.7          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          2.6          2.6          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.7          5.2          4.4          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.0            8.4          9.0          4.9          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           8.5            10.0         8.9          7.9          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          11.8           14.2         12.3        10.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          28.3           27.1         26.7        25.0          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.5           23.4         22.7        22.3          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.2          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    77.9           81.6         77.5        72.5          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.0           97.3         94.3        84.4          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.74           1.86                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.30           1.50                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.34           2.44                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.29           1.44                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.65           1.74                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.46           1.65                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.61           1.99                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.06          -0.15                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             15.75          25.75                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.75          20.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             16.50          24.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   25.75          23.88                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL               9.25          25.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   10.50          27.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Peter
Cooney)
